Sebastian Norde

Skateboard design

Sebastian Norde
Sebastian Norde
  • Save
Skateboard design skateboard
Download color palette

I had the pleasure to design a board for the skateboard co. Douche Skateboards. Felt it was proper for the kids to know how a real douche looks like.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Sebastian Norde
Sebastian Norde

More by Sebastian Norde

View profile
    • Like