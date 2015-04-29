Britt Davis

Better Belk

In the midst of school/graduation stuff, I still have the day job;-) Working on a logo for our on-campus gym renovation campaign, "Better Belk, Better U". This design is for student shirts, but I want to do more with the text for the displays that will go up around campus.

