SONYA Art Walk Poster and Postcard

art walk hand-lettering typography poster postcard event branding branding lettering type brooklyn
Illustrated, hand-lettered poster and promotional postcard for the 16th Annual SONYA Art Walk, an open studios event featuring artists based in our neighborhood!

