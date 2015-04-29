🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This is an illustration I worked on a while back, I wanted to create a custom superhero by mashing up two of my favourites from two separate comic companies.
I created this illustration by first sketching up the idea, then building up the character through vector format in Adobe Illustrator and then finally adding the finishing touches and textures in Adobe Photoshop - Click on the "x2" button to really appreciate the textures within this design.
See the full design on my Behance portfolio here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/20979689/Iron-Bat-Illustration-Character-Design