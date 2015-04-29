CSS - Social Menu

Aaron Benjamin

This is a super sexy CSS solution for a utility menu. This example shows social links, but it can be used for a number of aux links or utilities.

CODEPEN: http://codepen.io/abenjamin/pen/EjjVgm

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
