I've been on a root beer kick lately, trying as many different brands as I can get my hands on. Combining my love of the taste of root beer as well as packaging design, I've been considering starting a blog that combines the two to review all the root beer I taste. The name that came to mind was "Sarsaparilla & Vanilla", two flavors that are commonly in root beer.
Need some feedback on the logo. I'm not sure which I prefer, or what it's missing (if anything). Open to comments and criticism!