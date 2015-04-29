Sergei Godovalov

Museum of Archaeology and Ethnography

Sergei Godovalov
Sergei Godovalov
  • Save
Museum of Archaeology and Ethnography house flat line illustration vector design building architecture ufa
Download color palette

A series of houses made just for fun.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Sergei Godovalov
Sergei Godovalov

More by Sergei Godovalov

View profile
    • Like