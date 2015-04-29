oneID Apple Watch App

Jared Messenger
Really excited to share the Apple Watch App I've been working on at oneID. It enables you to lock and unlock your Mac so you can forget another password.

Now available in the App Store.
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/oneid-forget-your-passwords/id503200200?mt=8

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
