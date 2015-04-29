Daniela Faber

Water Fairy 1

Daniela Faber
Daniela Faber
  • Save
Water Fairy 1 illustration children water ocean sea mermaid ship boat
Download color palette

This is s detail of a new illustration. We see here the underwater section, the above water section is shown in the next shot (have a look, please) or Friday on Twitter at 19.30GMT at #colour_collective! @cariadferch

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Daniela Faber
Daniela Faber

More by Daniela Faber

View profile
    • Like