Day 23 of #100DaysofFonts

Day 23 of #100DaysofFonts google fonts css html inspiration personal typography
Day 23/100 - one of those days where you are so thankful that others are able to articulate the nebulous seedlings of thought you have floating around in your mind.

Check out my favorite snippet from Elle Luna's interview on www.100DaysofFonts.com. If you haven't read her entire interview on The Great Discontent, I highly recommend it!

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
