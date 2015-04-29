Christian Charsagua

Skyvi Website Update

Christian Charsagua
Christian Charsagua
  • Save
Skyvi Website Update website app android
Download color palette

Weekend project to update the Skyvi Android App Website.

Made it responsive too.

Check it out. Its Live! :)

http://skyviapp.com/

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Christian Charsagua
Christian Charsagua

More by Christian Charsagua

View profile
    • Like