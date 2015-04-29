Ivan Bjelajac

Suspense and surprise!

Suspense and surprise! suspense blob liquid animation stretch
Again, a little experimental animation made in After effects.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Co-founder @ Bien — A digital product design studio.
Hire Me

