Interactively maneuverable paper prototype

Interactively maneuverable paper prototype
End to end product hand sketches in 1:1 scale for each screen and interaction to finalize the Design, interaction, features and content with the Product team before playing with pixels at all.

A super rapid and interactively maneuverable paper prototype.

