City intro animation

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is the animation i promised you guys. For more awesome staff on this project check http://beta.uihaus.com/ to see more in the upcoming days.
This awesome animation was done by @Iren Xhaferi our awesome motion graphic artist, you can check his vimeo page here: https://vimeo.com/irenxhaferi
The animation has a few quality issues but thats because of the GIF compression. If you want to see more details check this: https://dribbble.com/shots/2039891-City-At-night?list=users&offset=0
Press L and give me some love :)