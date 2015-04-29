City intro animation

Here is the animation i promised you guys. For more awesome staff on this project check http://beta.uihaus.com/ to see more in the upcoming days.

This awesome animation was done by @Iren Xhaferi our awesome motion graphic artist, you can check his vimeo page here: https://vimeo.com/irenxhaferi

The animation has a few quality issues but thats because of the GIF compression. If you want to see more details check this: https://dribbble.com/shots/2039891-City-At-night?list=users&offset=0

Press L and give me some love :)