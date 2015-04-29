Richard Burton

First Apple Watch Animation

This is my first animation for the Apple Watch! It’s fun to be able to test the smoothness on an actual device and see how it actually looks. The idea here is that the beams will rotate during the network request. Once the temperature is returned it’s shown in the middle.

I used Hype 3 from Tumult to create the animation and export the PNGs. These can the be loaded into the Watch App in an array and iterated over.

Note the cheeky Black Sport & Milanese Loop combination. I can’t wait for mine to ship.

[I’m 126/288 into my year of shots.]

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
