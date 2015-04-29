Comparing of speeds

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This is an animation for one of the biggest mobile operator's "Beeline" website in Kazakhstan. The speed is shown for downloading a song in real-time in three different internet plans. It will be downloaded with the best speed — in 2 seconds on the first plan, but it will take more time — 10 seconds — on the third plan.
Beeline.kz was got a premium by «AWARD.kz» as the best corporate website.
On this project took a part:
Andrey Yakushev — prototyping
Anna Prokopyeva и Sveta Shokhanova — UX/UI design