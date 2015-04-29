Chris Freitag

Caterpillar Footwear Logo Adaptation

Caterpillar Footwear Logo Adaptation catfootwear
Stylized logo treatment to be used at a corporate event. Will be hand painted on a jacket, printed on a skateboard deck and end up as part of a graffiti piece painted on a life-size cutout of a Caterpillar dump truck.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
