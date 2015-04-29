Nick Zinger

Focus Mixtape

Nick Zinger
Nick Zinger
  • Save
Focus Mixtape rdio playlist focus
Download color palette

A playlist on rdio. Slow, calm EDM music without lyrics to focus on work or writing. 75 mins - Stretch after listening.

http://rd.io/x/Rl7zup4vlzIR/

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Nick Zinger
Nick Zinger

More by Nick Zinger

View profile
    • Like