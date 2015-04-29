Jake Lunde

Unnamed wireframes

Jake Lunde
Jake Lunde
  • Save
Unnamed wireframes wireframe app ios development design mobile screen mockup application
Download color palette

Some wireframes for an app that I'm currently working on. Looking forward to fleshing out the deets!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Jake Lunde
Jake Lunde

More by Jake Lunde

View profile
    • Like