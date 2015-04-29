Peter Holthuizen

Lachen und weinen

Lachen und weinen poster illustration
Illustration for a poster for a concert of the Haarlems Klein Koor (chamber choir from Haarlem, The Netherlands). The concert was titled 'Lachen und weinen' (Laugh and cry) with music in which a lot of animals were mentioned with fun and sadness.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
