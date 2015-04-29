Eight Hour Day

Real Simple - Public Speaking

Real Simple - Public Speaking editorial illustration speaking
I've been lucky lately to be working with Real Simple, one of my favorite magazines. Here are some spot illustrations done for an article on public speaking.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
