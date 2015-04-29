Lety Macarty

lolita leon music brand logo
Logo I did for Lolita Leon as a solo artist. Such a fun project! Feel free to check out their awesome music :)

soundcloud.com/lolita-and-the-whips

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
