Andrew Lyons

Books

Andrew Lyons
Andrew Lyons
  • Save
Books editorial illustration book woman lifestyle wip
Download color palette

Here's a detail of a new illustration I've been working on this afternoon. I've been enjoying this one so much I didn't want to finish!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Andrew Lyons
Andrew Lyons

More by Andrew Lyons

View profile
    • Like