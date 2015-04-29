Gregory Hartman
Pittsburgh Dribbble Meetup!
Duolingo is hosting its first (first of many, with luck) Dribbble meetup in Pittsburgh. You are invited. There will be great food, drinks, and the best designers from around Pittsburgh to share tips and stories with. See you June 11!

RSVP here: https://nvite.com/PGHDribbble/ae29

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
