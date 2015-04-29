VALΞNTINA

Cigar Packaging

VALΞNTINA
VALΞNTINA
Hire Me
  • Save
Cigar Packaging intricate branding luxury vintage packaging design sketch cigar gold red decorative illustration
Download color palette

Black liner + gold & red markers.

Currently working on a packaging design for a cigar box.

VALΞNTINA
VALΞNTINA
Design Director NFT - @valentina
Hire Me

More by VALΞNTINA

View profile
    • Like