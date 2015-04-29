James Ewin
James Ewin
ORCA
The Shakespeare pub restaurant public house label custom type lettering
A few label variations for a local pub & restaurant... we wanted to try something a little more risky with this colour palette... unfortunately the client did't go for it though.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
