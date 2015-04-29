Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Joke De Winter

Lac Form Logos

Joke De Winter
Joke De Winter
Lac Form Logos source sans pro
The same black and grey client also has no images for the website (we decided unanimously to stay away of gratuitous use of stock photography).

The only illustrations I have to use are logos of various manufacturers and accreditations. To stay true to form in the black and white regime, I have made all the logos black and white too. Although they are allowed to come to live (i.e. colour up) when you hover over them.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Joke De Winter
Joke De Winter
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
