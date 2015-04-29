Lac Form Logos

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The same black and grey client also has no images for the website (we decided unanimously to stay away of gratuitous use of stock photography).
The only illustrations I have to use are logos of various manufacturers and accreditations. To stay true to form in the black and white regime, I have made all the logos black and white too. Although they are allowed to come to live (i.e. colour up) when you hover over them.