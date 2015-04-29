Tina Floersch

Tina Floersch
Tina Floersch
Minneapolis Dribbble Meetup
Helllo Dribbble Friends!

Come join us at the official upcoming meetup for Minneapolis.

When: August 4th, 2015
Time: 7pm
Where: Fair State Brewing Cooperative

Please spread the word and RSVP for the event here

You can also follow along on the twitter page! @MNDribbble

Tina Floersch
Tina Floersch
Creative solutions for your brand • she/her

