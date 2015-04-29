Derek Larsen

CNET Apple Watch Loader

Derek Larsen
Derek Larsen
  • Save
CNET Apple Watch Loader loader apple watch wearables spinner gif animated cnet watch
Download color palette

CNET is now available on your Apple Watch! More screens to come. Team effort thanks to Viva Tung and @Kenn, and of course our engineers.

Read more about it here:
http://larsenpro.com/cnet_apple_watch.html

Hit the 2x for a closer view, or "L" for some love

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Derek Larsen
Derek Larsen

More by Derek Larsen

View profile
    • Like