Ryan Rushing

Art Funk logo

Art Funk logo
Looking for feedback on this one.

This is a logo for the podcast Rachel and I host where we talk about art openings that we visit in Dallas TX. It's a little academic, and a little offbeat; hopefully the logo carries some of that philosophy.

Hey and we would love if you have a listen too at http://artfunk.club or through iTunes. ;)

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Lettering artist, type designer, and all-around lovely lady.
