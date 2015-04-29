Art Funk logo

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Looking for feedback on this one.
This is a logo for the podcast Rachel and I host where we talk about art openings that we visit in Dallas TX. It's a little academic, and a little offbeat; hopefully the logo carries some of that philosophy.
Hey and we would love if you have a listen too at http://artfunk.club or through iTunes. ;)