Patrick Burnell

City Chicken

Patrick Burnell
Patrick Burnell
  • Save
City Chicken illustration childrens book novel chapter line work catfish splash
Download color palette

A snippet from CITY CHICKEN, a children's book I illustrated that is now available for sale and as a free ebook. Check it out!
✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨
http://www.citychickenbook.com/
✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Patrick Burnell
Patrick Burnell

More by Patrick Burnell

View profile
    • Like