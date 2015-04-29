Under construction website page

Adrien Joulie

Just a little something I made because I'm tired of my actual portfolio, and I want to make another one.
Until then, this will be the home page of my portfolio.

Thanks for watching !
Feel free to feedback !!
Press (L) to show some love :)

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
