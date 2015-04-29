Bag Check Animations

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Burton's Bag Check is a fun way to home in on the right bag for your next adventure. The 2015 spring/summer design refresh was illustrated and designed by John Brown. I helped out by animating his lettering.
Check it out on Burton.com
Also, if anyone is able, John Brown would be a solid dude to draft on Dribbble! jb@johnbrowndesign.com