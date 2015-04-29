Bag Check Animations

Matt Plays

Burton's Bag Check is a fun way to home in on the right bag for your next adventure. The 2015 spring/summer design refresh was illustrated and designed by John Brown. I helped out by animating his lettering.

Check it out on Burton.com

Also, if anyone is able, John Brown would be a solid dude to draft on Dribbble! jb@johnbrowndesign.com

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
