Russ Pate
Wier / Stewart

Cool As A Cucumber Illustration

Russ Pate
Wier / Stewart
Russ Pate for Wier / Stewart
Hire Us
  • Save
Cool As A Cucumber Illustration web design web illustration cocktail design cucumber wierstewart
Download color palette

Cool as a cucumber - Vodka, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, and Cyrano Pepper.

536dec76e807f189c6b543506d9a29de
Rebound of
Old Fashioned Illustration
By Russ Pate
View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Wier / Stewart
Wier / Stewart
Hire Us

More by Wier / Stewart

View profile
    • Like