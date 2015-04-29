Antoine Collignon

Deadpool poster - Step by step

Deadpool poster - Step by step deadpool poster artwork
Here is the step process for the Deadpool poster I created a few month ago for experimentation :)

https://www.behance.net/gallery/25763797/DEADPOOL

Enjoy !

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
