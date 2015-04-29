Lin Zagorski Latimer

ATX

ATX austin atx lettering brush
Unused lil thing I vectored real quick. The client initially wanted all cap cursive letters for ATX.... an unusual ask but this was one of my favorite directions.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Designing & Illustrating in Austin, Texas
