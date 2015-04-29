Little Acorn

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I watched a video last night talking about what it looks like to have potential and what it could mean for our futures. We are like acorns in that we have all that we need inside us to grow to become what we are meant to be but growth takes time and energy.
Prolepsis, according to Merriam-Webster's first definition, is the representation or assumption of a future act or development as if presently existing or accomplished. This is the word that the video used to explain their ideas.