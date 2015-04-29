Julien Prost

Holdstation album cover

Julien Prost
Julien Prost
  • Save
Holdstation album cover album cover
Download color palette

A work done for a rock band in my town.
Larger version here : http://41.media.tumblr.com/1e59fe0255239503ff7dc6b25f49355e/tumblr_nmgkb5JnnS1rl9hlio1_1280.jpg

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Julien Prost
Julien Prost

More by Julien Prost

View profile
    • Like