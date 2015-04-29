Jadakiss Decal

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A decal of Jadakiss that was a special request. Available on the site for your purchasing pleasure. I hope his next album is better than his last, the first two were amazing.