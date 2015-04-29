Russ Pate
Wier / Stewart

Vodka Lemonade Illustration

Russ Pate
Wier / Stewart
Russ Pate for Wier / Stewart
Hire Us
  • Save
Vodka Lemonade Illustration web web design illustration cocktail lemonade design wierstewart
Download color palette

This is an adult lemonade that consists of vodka, lemon juice, simple syrup, and fresh fruit. Also decided to incorporate a subtle gradient for the color of the liquid.

536dec76e807f189c6b543506d9a29de
Rebound of
Old Fashioned Illustration
By Russ Pate
View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Wier / Stewart
Wier / Stewart
Hire Us

More by Wier / Stewart

View profile
    • Like