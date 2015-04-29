Tweak is an iPad App I was working on when I worked at hedgehog lab. Tweak.com is an online shop that provides business card designs, logo designs, brochure designs and many more printed products that can be customised by editing and adding text, images, colours etc., using the product builder. My role on this project was to design an iPad app that mirrors the online product builder, which also simplifies the searching, the customising and purchasing of products.