🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Tweak is an iPad App I was working on when I worked at hedgehog lab. Tweak.com is an online shop that provides business card designs, logo designs, brochure designs and many more printed products that can be customised by editing and adding text, images, colours etc., using the product builder. My role on this project was to design an iPad app that mirrors the online product builder, which also simplifies the searching, the customising and purchasing of products.