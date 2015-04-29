Jive Chime - mobile

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Designs for the iPhone conversation list and Android message view. The green dots indicate whether someone is present right now or recently active.
Launched Jive Chime today! It lets you instantly start 1:1 or group conversations with your coworkers, teams and departments, whether you’re at your desk or on the go. It’s secure and works seamlessly across iOS and Android devices and on Windows and Mac desktops, so you can get the answers you need to keep your work moving and the conversation flowing as you run from meeting to meeting or from your desk to the airport.
Check it out at http://www.jivechime.com