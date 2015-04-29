Dominik Levitsky

Profile Card Exploration

Dominik Levitsky
Dominik Levitsky
  • Save
Profile Card Exploration profile card exploration concept ui ux dark hacker futuristic
Download color palette

A little user profile card exploration I did for a recent project.

Behance

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Dominik Levitsky
Dominik Levitsky
How are you today?

More by Dominik Levitsky

View profile
    • Like