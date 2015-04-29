Lalu Ray

Born To Ride

Born To Ride illustrator drawing coreldraw borntoride vector helmet cycleholic greenarmy
have you watched Full Metal Jacket movie ? Yes,Private joker wear the famous helmets with word" Born to Kill" , tells of the war in vietnam, as well as riding a bicycle, we must fight, passing the incline motorcycle, car and even without brakes though,so we called it BORN TO RIDE

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
