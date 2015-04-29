Santiago Castillo

Bizcard 01

Santiago Castillo
Santiago Castillo
Hire Me
  • Save
Bizcard 01 branding title business card opinion needed
Download color palette

Ended up removing the red from the color scheme, moved the type around a bit to make everything a bit clearer. This is the version that got printed and it's gotten a lot of positive feedback.

7f5fb83b42f15980074d7d24c702f1cd
Rebound of
Attempt #2
By Santiago Castillo
View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Santiago Castillo
Santiago Castillo
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Santiago Castillo

View profile
    • Like