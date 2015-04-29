Lectr

Minimalist League Of Legends

Termine por fin todos los iconos de mis campeones favoritos de League of legends y los que mas utilizo. Espero algún día ponerlos en playeras. // Finally finished all icons of my favorite League of Legends champions and that more use. I hope someday put on shirts.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
