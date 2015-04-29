Jenna Bresnahan

Hey, What's up, Hello

Hey, What's up, Hello
Although it's a ridiculous song, Trap Queen was the anthem to my San Fran trip. I've been working on my speed lately so I only spent a couple hours on this start to finish. I didn't straighten any of the letters or worry about kerning but I really like the way it turned out!

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Hi! I'm a graphic designer and hand lettering artist.
