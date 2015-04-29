Mamae App - Logo

Logo

When I think about my mother, a few things come to my mind, like: love, care, respect, elegance, humbleness, affection, etc. The challenge of describing it all with one image is tough. I chose a simple, humble and hand-designed heart.

