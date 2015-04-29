Paul Hess

Paul Hess
Paul Hess
Stout Month illustration
Late last year, Fort George Brewery in Astoria, Oregon commissioned this piece for their annual stout events: Stout Month and The Festival of Dark Arts.

It was used on promotional materials and made available for sale on shirts.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Paul Hess
Paul Hess

