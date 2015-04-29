Mamae App - Charts

Charts

Displaying raw data to the mom is OK, she's able to see the latest items and take action based on that.

I decided to design the simplest and cleanest chart I could image, to give quick and easy access to her baby's pattern. To get to the chart view, the mom only needs to go to the instrument she wants to have more information (e.g. open the Nursing instrument) and put her iOS device in landscape.

Site: www.mamaeapp.com

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/mamae-nursing-pumping-bottle/id905005550?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4

Post: http://daniellevicosa.com/post/mamae-app/